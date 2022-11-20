The yellow pages are an object now in disuse. A finding d‘archeology of an analogue society sent to the attic by the digital one, where with clicks we can quickly discover the supermarket closest to home, the opening times‘opening of the brand new restaurant, and discovering that that nice neighborhood restaurant, a pleasant refuge for impromptu pizzas, has closed its doors.

Sector guides, whether they are collections of the best restaurants or simple lists of commercial establishments, have their day after a few years. The data becomes obsolete, the shops close, and that volume that c‘we were found in hand ends up forgotten on some shelf, or sacrificed to make room for something else.

There is no history for the local news pages of old newspapers. What a bad end they could have had, after years: used to wrap fish, or to keep the floors from dirty during an indoor touch-up.‘whitewashing a wall. But precisely in those old pages we can find an advertisement, a guide for the weekend, a suggestion, traces of that cinema or that restaurant that has been closed for years, perhaps the very one where every now and then we happened to grab a pizza or a plate of pasta, and who tells us how‘it was once our city.

The old telephone and other directories, the old guides, tell us what our society was like. Exercises and trades that come and go. They are not a simple utility tool, if we know how to look beyond, and they don’t just remind us of things that are no longer there, but they can make us imagine things that we didn’t get to know in time. Without them appearing in a street view, without a Facebook page, without reference points, we can only imagine them.

It’s true, they might seem like lists of icy company names, but coming out of the box they are a code to describe a city, crystallized in‘year of publication. And‘on the other hand, this is what Aldo Palazzeschi did, in his poem The Walk: focusing on the text alone, nothing more than a list of signs, a collage. Going further, a story of a street, of a city. And cities, we know, are a living organism that sheds skin easily.

In this change of skin, there is room to tell and protect history over the centuries, but the small stories are easily lost, those of many shops, bookshops, restaurants, of those most varied places that have ended up at the center of many people’s lives, theater of who knows how many events, which therefore risk ending up in oblivion.

The old lists, the old guides to cinema screenings, what to do tonight, the old business registers are not waste paper, but something that allows us to find pieces of the past. Reading them, even decades later, can be more fascinating than one might think