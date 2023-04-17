Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

A Leopard 2 main battle tank from the 1980s. The request from Germany is supposed to be about such older models. © IMAGO / Sven Simon

There is a heated argument in Switzerland about whether old Leopard main battle tanks should be sold to Germany. Officers formulate their criticism drastically.

Munich/Bern – There are gaps: Germany recently handed over 18 Leopard 2 main battle tanks to the Ukrainian armed forces for defense against the Russian invasion.

Swiss Army: Huge Zoff because of Leopard tank request from Germany

Like Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (FDP), chairwoman of the Defense Committee, Merkur.de explained that negotiations are currently underway between the Federal Ministry of Defense and the Munich tank manufacturer Krauss-Maffei Wegmann to produce new “Leos” as a replacement. According to Strack-Zimmermann, however, they will not be delivered before 2025.

This is probably one of the reasons why Germany asked Switzerland at the end of February to be allowed to buy older Leopard 2 tanks from the Confederates. According to the daily newspaper View it’s about 25 “Leos”. However, the Swiss army has vehemently opposed these plans ever since. And now in a very drastic choice of words.

That’s how he writes View of an alleged “rebellion of the tank officers”. The Officers’ Society (OG) Panzer warns in a statement: “The commission is seriously endangering the independence of Switzerland. The Swiss army already does not have enough tanks. Today the holdings are geared towards refresher courses only. One battalion always trains on the same tanks one after the other. In the event of an operation, we cannot carry out the task of national defense.”

Swiss Army: 134 Leopard tanks in action

According to the Officers’ Society Panzer (OG), the Swiss army actually needs well over 300 Leopard tanks. In fact, only 134 “Leos” are in use and 96 others are mothballed. Make 230 Leopard 2 tanks, some of which are also in dire need of modernization, according to the OG. For example, the “Leos” from the German inquiry are said to be older models from the 1980s, which are therefore among the mothballed specimens.

Why doesn’t Germany move forward instead of putting Switzerland under pressure?

But that’s not all: the Swiss tank officers verbally lash out at Germany. “Why isn’t Germany moving forward instead of putting Switzerland under pressure?” The OG said and was quoted as saying: “Switzerland can be blackmailed!” Because loud View Defense Minister Viola Amherd and Army Chief Thomas Süssli are open to supplying tanks to Berlin. The subject is delicate.

Arms deliveries to Ukraine? There is a lot of debate going on in Switzerland

In addition to the question of possible arms deliveries in connection with the Ukraine war, a heated debate about the political culture of neutrality had flared up in Switzerland. “In view of our legal framework in Switzerland, arms exports are not possible,” said Swiss President Alain Berset in early March in New York, USA: “We must and want to maintain this legal framework for the government and the Federal Council.”

The security policy commission of the Council of States, the second chamber of the Swiss parliament, had recently spoken out in favor of at least enabling indirect arms deliveries. Specifically: A country that buys weapons in Switzerland should be allowed to resell or give them away.

Arms deliveries to Ukraine? Swiss industry is putting pressure on politicians

And: The Swiss armaments industry had also put pressure on politicians in Bern after it became known, among other things, that the Confederates were refusing to supply ammunition for the Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, which Germany had made available to Ukraine for national defense. The debate about the possible delivery of the “Leos” is just as heated. (pm)