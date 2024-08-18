Old forests | The new forest guidelines were published, the researcher criticized the impact on nature conservation

Old forests|On Wednesday, Metsähallitus published its guidelines for forest inventory.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The government program is committed to protecting state forests that meet certain criteria. The government is currently preparing these criteria for old forests. After the end of the opinion round, the Swedish Forest Agency published terrain instructions for the inventory of existing forests on state lands. The new terrain guideline decides how the criteria are interpreted in practice, so it dilutes the work done in the opinion round, says the researcher.

Prime minister Petteri Orpon (kok) government is committed in the government program to protect the remaining natural, old forests on state lands.

The government is now preparing to define the criteria for these old forests. The definition proposal was in the opinion round until last week.

However, shortly after the closing of the comment period, the Swedish Forest Agency published its terrain guidelines for forest inventory.

The inventory instructions, among other things, guide how to measure the age of trees. According to Metsähallitus the purpose of the inventory is “to identify and protect old and natural forests according to the EU Commission’s definition and national criteria.”

Metsähallitus has also pointed out that due to the schedule pressure set by the EU, there has been a rush with the completion of both the criteria and the inventory. The forest inventory must be completed in 2025.

Quickly after the publication of the inventory guidelines, a disagreement arose in the nature conservation agencies as to whether the guidelines change the meaning of the opinion round – i.e. the definition of old forests – to new ones.

“We see that our work instructions do not affect these criteria in any way,” says the CEO of Metsähallitus Juha Niemelä.

University lecturer in nature conservation biology Panu Halme are on different lines. Halme says that Metsähallitus’ instructions decide how the criteria are interpreted in practice.

“It’s quite clear that the terrain instruction has an effect,” says Halme.

According to Halmee, the age of trees can also be assessed in many different ways, and the criteria itself does not take a position on age assessment. That task is left to the terrain guide.

Halme raise examples of points that will affect the government’s criteria.

The oldest trees in the forest are the trees of the previous tree generation, he says. However, the instructions only measure the age of the so-called dominant trees, i.e. the large trees that are the most in the forest.

Old pines in particular are resistant to forest fires, so taking their age into account would be essential, according to Halmee. Even if the rest of the forest is younger, a 300-year-old pine may have survived the wildfire. For example, spruce dies more easily in a forest fire.

In addition, according to the instructions, sawn stumps are examined in the sites. According to Halmee, it is really difficult to visually determine how many years have passed since the trees were felled.

“Even in forests worthy of protection, felling may be done if there is enough time.”

Halme has himself studied the forests of southern Finland, and in Pyhä-Häki National Park, for example, there are stumps that are traces of light logging more than a hundred years ago.

To be inventoried the forest area may also be located near a previously protected old forest. Such a strip alone may fall short of the required minimum size, even if the area is large as part of a previously protected entity, says Halme.

“I really don’t know if this kind of forest is taken into account as a possible conservation target. For example, is it marked on something that it is located next to a protected object.”

Of these for these reasons, according to Halmee, the terrain instruction should have been visible at the time of the opinion round.

According to Metsähallitus, the delay in the instruction was due to the fact that the instruction went through an opinion round at the Natural Resources Center (Luke) in the summer, which, according to Metsähallitus CEO Niemelä, is the sovereign expert in the matter in Finland.

“Luke recited in the summer. Terrain instructions were sent to them in June, and after the holidays, the statement was included in the instructions,” says Niemelä.

“The instructions are published as soon as they are ready.”