Away, far away from the large group of restored Porsche 911s, you will come across this 1968 Ford Mustang Fastback made into an off-roader. The significantly modified 'Stang is called STL-1 and was designed by the Milanese design house BorromeodeSilva. Now the off-road Mustang is still a virtual dream, but this restomod will soon become a reality.

The inspiration for the project came when the company's co-founder, Carlo Borromeo, traveled the Pan-American Highway in his own Fastback in 2008. “This epic journey made me imagine how this extraordinary pony car could be modified to become the perfect off-road adventure vehicle,” says Borromeo. Looking at the images above, it becomes clear that a custom XL cup holder was not enough.

The adjustments to the Ford Mustang Fastback

The roof has been replaced by a tubular cage that seamlessly adopts the original roofline. The new frame is made of steel and while the shape of the car is still recognizable, the raised bodywork is not. This is thanks to an independent suspension and off-road tires, which makes the old Mustang a bit more adventurous.

Another striking feature is the redesigned front bumper with large fog lights that are positioned more towards the center. You even get oil pan protection and a thinner rear bumper to give the STL-1 some extra ground clearance. The Mustang received an upgraded set of coil springs, tubular control arms and even rack and pinion steering with new tie rods and bushings. New 11-inch brake discs and aluminum calipers are also featured, as is a limited-slip differential.

Specifications of the Ford Mustang off-roader

Since this is an American pony car, we should probably mention the engine. Because of course there is a V8 in it: the 5.0-liter 'Road Runner', which debuted in 2012 in the Boss Mustang 302. The engine has a new crankshaft made of forged steel and aluminum pistons, while the cylinder heads and intake manifold are made of a 302R racer were obtained. The torque is said to have dropped by 13 Nm, but the power then rises again to above the original 450 hp.

Looking inside the Mustang (or are you still outside?), you'll see a minimalist interior with a handful of modern touches, including a new steering wheel and seats. The digital dashboard should make it easier to locate fast food restaurants on a tour of America, we think.

The first STL-1 is in the making

'It took us a few years to realize the idea, but we are finally there. “We're now ready to build the best off-road Mustang in the world, combining our experience in restomod design with our love for epic journeys.” Initially, BorromeodeSilva will only build one STL-1 for Carlo himself, but as orders come in, the company will build more. We want one.