Rangers Women were duped at the last second by Celtic: the Old Firm finished 1-1. Rangers’ assistant manager Craig McPherson head-butted Celtic manager Fran Alonso late on.

The climate turned on noticeably in the final of the last Old Firm for women. Rangers and Celtic drew 1-1 in the first Scottish Women’s Premier League match shown live on Sky Sports. Great mockery for the girls in blue, white and red jerseys who conceded the equalizer in the 99th minute, in the last second of added time. Rangers, who took the lead in the 36th minute of the first half through Brogan Hay, dominated far and wide for the entire match. The green-and-whites’ goal scored by Caitlin Mary Hayes at the end literally set the Scottish derby at Ibrox on fire.

Celtic manager Fran Alonso went mad with joy and ran down the sideline of the pitch screaming and cheering like never before. The rival’s celebrations angered Rangers assistant manager Craig McPherson. He surprised Fran Alonso from behind by hitting him with a light headbutt. At that point, the members of the Celtic bench lost sight of us and immediately went to their coach to defend him. McPherson, according to Alonso, would also have offended his colleague with a few too many words. See also Dakar | First troubles at the bivouac: queues under the sun for SIM Cards

The words of the Celtic Women manager, Fran Alonso

“We had no problems during the game. I really don’t know why he hit me and called ‘little mouse’”, Fran Alonso’s confession after the game. At Rangers, coach Malky Thomson has confirmed that an internal investigation by the club will begin. The Scottish Football Association (SFA) will also be closely examining the incident. McPherson faces a long ban.

March 28, 2023 (change March 28, 2023 | 5:10 pm)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Firm #tension #final #RangersCeltic #womens #derby #confusion #headbutts #insults