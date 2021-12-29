Pop icon Taylor Swift once sang it: “I think I’ve seen this movie before”. I think I’ve seen this movie before. This phrase from the song ‘exile’ is about the aftermath of a breakup, but feels painfully appropriate now that the cinemas are closed again. We have already seen this film about the corona pandemic.

The atmosphere is slightly different compared to last year. For example, major blockbuster films in other countries are still released for the time being. Normally, cinemagoers in the Netherlands would now talk about The Matrix Resurrections, the highly anticipated and – judging by the initial reactions from critics and audiences abroad – polarizing new installment in the science fiction series. In the US, the film can be seen in theaters and on HBO Max at the same time. This streaming service from WarnerMedia will finally come to the Netherlands in 2022, a development I have been waiting for for a long time.

HBO Max is the platform where all series of the American quality channel HBO can be seen, from classics such as The Sopranos and Game of Thrones to new hits like succession and Euphoria. HBO is still the ideal counterpart to Netflix, the market leader in the streaming world. While Netflix goes for a constant and endless load of content, HBO opts for quality over quantity. And with success: the best TV series also came out of HBO in 2021.

Netflix’s Squid Game may have broken streaming records, but that series didn’t come close to titles like Mare of Easttown and The White Lotus. In recent years, Ziggo has been the exclusive provider of HBO series in the Netherlands, but that collaboration will come to an end on 1 January. That is not a disaster, partly because Ziggo did not always seem to know that it had serial gold in its hands. Many titles did not get the love they deserved due to lack of promotion.

It is a disappointment that the Dutch version of HBO Max does not immediately take over from Ziggo. At the moment it is not clear when the service will start. During this new lockdown, for example, we not only miss the latest cinema films, but we also have to wait for major TV series that can already be seen abroad.

In the past, it was of course the most natural thing in the world that we only got to see an American series on television much later, but the streaming services have spoiled us. Netflix is ​​launching series worldwide at the same time. from FOMO (fear of missing out) does not have to be the case, everyone can watch worldwide at the same time.

So that FOMO is kind of coming back now. Do you want to go to the Sex and the City-sequel series And Just Like That… look? Unfortunately, bad luck. Curious about the new sensation Eleven . Station? Just a little patience, please. These HBO series are, just like the new ones Matrix, not yet legally viewable. Hopefully this will change soon. In the meantime, turn on the appropriate social media filters so that you don’t accidentally get all kinds of spoilers.

Thijs Schrik is a serial critic