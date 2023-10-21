It’s one of those things that we hadn’t noticed and, suddenly, they appear everywhere, including the supermarket refrigerator. The cottage cheese? But how long has it been hidden there, between the ‘Philadelphia’ and the Burgos cheese? Social networks rescue us today every now and then: the healthiest, the perfect option for diets, the best breakfast and the lightest dinner… They even recommend specific brands. In fact, it is a product that had been forgotten for decades, shelved because it was outdated or too tied to tradition in some countries.

But views of cottage cheese videos on TikTok have surpassed 700 million and search volume on Google has almost doubled since the summer of last year, according to Consumer Reports magazine. And all this linked to properties that make it very suitable for diets. But… what is this product and where does it come from?

Related news



Great Britain and the United States dispute the origin. The California Dairy Council assumes that cottage cheese is the first cheese made in North America: “For centuries, European farmers made fresh cheeses from naturally soured milk after separating the curds from the whey. Immigrants to the United States brought with them the tradition of making fresh cheese, and in the mid-19th century, the term cottage entered the American vocabulary. It is sold alone and with added aromas such as fruits and herbs. It stands out that it is a cheese “with a mild flavor, slightly acidic and with a small curd. “It is part of the family of fresh rindless cheeses, which are not intended to be ripened or aged to develop flavor.”

Popularity 700

millions The views of videos around cottage cheese on TikTok have become. And Google searches have doubled since the summer of last year, according to data collected by ‘Consumer Reports’ magazine.

How is it done? The traditional one is made by adding rennet to milk at a certain temperature. The enzymes in rennet break down the milk proteins and this is when coagulation occurs, curds are created and solid clots appear. As they have an elastic texture, they can be cut and handled depending on the cheese being produced, separating partially or completely from the whey. In the case of cottage, the clots are kept separate, the mixture is not pressed into molds. And the texture can be drier or wetter, with thicker or smaller clots. It looks identical to cottage cheese, but cottage cheese has a milder flavor and is runnier and chunkier.

Lots of protein, little calories



Ramón De Cangas is a nutritionist dietitian, doctor in Molecular and Functional Biology and member of the Spanish Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics: “This cheese provides a significant dose of proteins of high biological value and its fat content is reasonably moderate.” In fact, 100 grams of this product have around 100 calories, while the same portion of ricotta cheese has approximately 190 and a portion of Greek yogurt has about 120. And it is a better option than aged cheeses if you have cholesterol problems.

Related news



Despite all its benefits, De Cangas remembers that we are talking about “a fashion.” «It is an interesting and healthy product that can be usually included in the usual dietary pattern, but there are no specific magical foods. The dietary pattern as a whole matters. And Burgos cheese, fresh whipped cheese… they can be similar.

By spoonfuls and accompanied



One option may be to eat it directly from the jar, without any accompaniment and by spoonfuls. It is also spread on breakfast toast, seasoned with pieces of tomato, avocado… And in its sweet version, with compote or jam… There are many possibilities. It can also be very useful at dinners, with chicken, ham, sausages… «As a dessert, between meals, as an ingredient in salads at lunches and dinners… It is an option at any time. And regarding how to use it, the limit of the recipes is the imagination,” says Ramón de Cangas.

This nutritionist points out that “dairy in general and cheese in particular are healthy. Some, like the fresh ones, can be consumed in larger quantities because they have less fat and the more cured ones can be consumed in smaller portions on the contrary, but it can be said that they are all healthy.