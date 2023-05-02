In the Lipetsk region in 2023, they plan to replace 136 elevators in 55 apartment buildings (MKD). This was reported by the press service of the regional Capital Repair Fund (FKR).

Work has already started at MKD 43. First of all, specialists change lifts that have served a 25-year period, writes LipetskMedia.

“The total replacement cost this year will be more than 400 million rubles. In addition to the funds of the owners, this amount includes 100 million rubles from the regional budget, ”said the acting. Roman Saprykin, General Director of the regional FKR.

As clarifies GOROD48, modern energy-saving models of elevators are installed in houses. Music will be played in the cockpit during the trip, and the date and time, floor will be displayed on the scoreboard. The floor number will also be duplicated by the audio dispatcher.

In total, within the framework of the regional overhaul program, it is planned to replace 4116 pieces of equipment. Between 2014 and 2022, 1,048 elevators were upgraded.