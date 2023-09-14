with videoWomen in the Ukrainian army fight against the Russians in uniforms that are often much too large. This can make the difference between life and death, explains Lieutenant Colonel Elisabeth van der Steenhoven. Dutch colleagues can no longer tolerate this and are now donating their own discarded clothes en masse. “This is heartwarming.”
Raymond Boere
