New research has revealed that a class of older antipsychotic drugs could be a promising new treatment option for people with type 2 diabeteshelping to fill a need among patients who are unable to take on other currently available treatments.

The results of the study were published in the scientific journal Diabetes.

There is a growing need to find new therapies for type 2 diabetes,” says John Ussher, a professor in the Faculty of Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Sciences and lead author of the recent study.

As Ussher explains, the drug metformin is one of the most common therapies for type 2 diabetes, yet about 15 percent of patients are unable to take it. Another type of drug class commonly used (insulin secretagogues) to treat diabetes isn’t as effective for late-stage patients, who also need a different option.

“For patients who can’t take metformin, patients with late stage diabetes where even their beta cells aren’t working, when you’re trying to find new therapies or new combination therapies as the disease progresses, it becomes more important to find new drug classes that target new mechanisms so that we have more options to try to lower blood sugar in those individuals,” Ussher explains.

The mechanism Ussher and his team turned their attention to is succinyl CoA:3-ketoacid CoA transferase (SCOT), an enzyme involved in the body’s process of producing energy from ketones. They used computer modeling to find drugs that could potentially interact with SCOT and landed on an older generation of antipsychotic drugs, a class of drugs called diphenylbutylpiperidines, or DPBP for short.

Ussher and his team had previously found that a specific drug within this class called pimozide could be repurposed to help treat diabetes, but they have since expanded their focus to see if more of the DPBP class could also be useful for the treatment of the disease.

“We’ve now tested three drugs, and they all interact with this enzyme,” Ussher says. “They all improve blood sugar control by preventing the muscle from burning ketones as a fuel source.”

“We believe this SCOT inhibition is the reason why these antipsychotics might actually have a second life to be repurposed as antidiabetic agents,” he adds.

Developing a drug is a complicated, time-consuming and expensive process. It involves clinical trials to test the drug's safety and efficacy, and can easily cost hundreds of millions of dollars. Not to mention it can take years to go from lab development to clinic or hospital use. Reusing an existing drug can help speed the process, Ussher notes.

“With something that’s an old drug that we’ve used historically in humans that we don’t use anymore, we know what the adverse effects are, we know in general that it’s safe,” he says.

While clinical trials are still needed, reusing a drug allows researchers to focus specifically on the efficacy and safety of the new intended use, offering the potential to deliver a new therapy more quickly and cost-effectively.

“Because you already have security data, that speeds up the process somewhat,” Ussher says. “And economically, often because a lot of these drugs being pursued for reuse are older, they’re off-patent and cheaper.”

Reuse is effective because it takes advantage of a key feature of most drugs: they are not limited to just one target in the body. As Ussher explains, most drugs actually have numerous targets that they can affect.

“This is where repurposing comes into play,” she says. “Can we identify the other targets that a drug may interact with, and by identifying those other targets, can this drug serve a purpose for a different disease?”

This is what Ussher’s lab did by recognizing that the DPBP drug class could affect SCOT activity as well as the dopamine receptors it targets in its original intended use for the treatment of psychosis.

Knowledge of these original targets can also provide valuable context for refining and improving the repurposed drug. Because DPBP drugs were originally antipsychotics, many of their potential side effects such as drowsiness, dizziness, or fatigue stem from their effects on their original target: dopamine receptors in the brain. Ussher’s lab is planning to try to create a modified version of the drug class that doesn’t reach the brain and has fewer potential adverse effects.

“For us, the excitement is that the entire family of these compounds appear to interact with this protein [SCOT] and may improve blood sugar control in type 2 diabetes.”

Antipsychotics are a type of psychiatric medication available by prescription for the treatment of psychosis. They are licensed to treat certain types of mental health problems whose symptoms include psychotic experiences. This includes:

some forms of bipolar disorder

the psychotic symptoms of a personality disorder.

Some antipsychotics are also licensed to treat other health problems, including:

physical problems, such as persistent hiccups, balance problems and nausea (feeling sick)

agitation and psychotic experiences in dementia. This is only recommended if the patient poses a risk to himself or others or if he is severely distressed.

Antipsychotics can be prescribed to be taken in a variety of ways. You will most commonly take them by ingestion, in tablet or liquid form. But some of them can also be prescribed as a depot injection. This is a slow-acting, slow-release form of the drug, given by injection every few weeks.

If you are given antipsychotics in hospital, doctors may use a type of antipsychotic that can be inhaled called loxapine adusave. But this is not available for general prescription.

Healthcare professionals who can prescribe you antipsychotics include:

a specialist nurse prescriber

a specialist pharmacist.

When you are first prescribed antipsychotics, this is usually done by a psychiatrist. Your GP can sometimes also give you your first prescription. But they’re more likely to give you ongoing prescriptions, once you’re already on the drug.

These information pages usually refer to “your doctor or psychiatrist” who prescribes this drug. They are the most likely people to prescribe you these drugs.

Antipsychotic medications do not cure psychosis but can help reduce and control many psychotic symptoms, including:

delusions and hallucinations, such as paranoia and hearing voices

anxiety and severe agitation, for example from feeling threatened

incoherent speech and confused thoughts

violent or destructive behavior

Antipsychotics may not completely eliminate these symptoms. They might just keep you from feeling so bothered by them. This is to help you feel more stable, so you can lead your life the way you want. Taking antipsychotics can also reduce the risk of these symptoms coming back in the future (relapse)

There are several possible explanations why antipsychotic medications may help reduce psychotic symptoms:

Block the action of dopamine . Some scientists believe that some psychotic experiences are caused by the brain producing too much of a chemical called dopamine. Dopamine is a neurotransmitter, which means it transmits messages to the brain. It is known that most antipsychotic drugs block some of the dopamine receptors in the brain. This reduces the flow of these messages, which can help reduce psychotic symptoms.

It affects other brain chemicals . It is known that most antipsychotics also affect other brain chemicals. This can include the neurotransmitters serotonin, norepinephrine and glutamate. These chemicals are thought to be involved in regulating your mood.

parkinsonism . Some scientists believe that some antipsychotics work to cause parkinsonism, which is a movement disorder. This means they can cause some of the physical symptoms of parkinsonism as side effects. But they can also cause the psychological symptoms of parkinsonism, such as feeling no emotions and losing interest in activities. These effects are more common with first-generation or “typical” antipsychotics.

Antipsychotics can help relieve psychotic symptoms by causing changes in brain chemistry. But the causes of psychosis can be very complex and can be influenced by your life experiences and environment just as much as the chemicals in your brain.

This is why you are likely to be offered talk therapy as a treatment for your psychosis, along with medications. This is to help you with the causes of your psychosis, while the medication helps you deal with the symptoms.

Antipsychotic drugs tend to fall into one of two categories:

first generation (older) or “typical” antipsychotics.

second generation (newer) or “atypical” antipsychotics.

Both types can potentially work for different people. They also have several side effects.

First generation (older) antipsychoticsmain aspects:

These are sometimes referred to as ‘typical’.

They are divided into various chemical groups that all act very similarly and can cause very similar side effects, including serious neuromuscular side effects.

But they are not all the same. For example, some may cause more serious movement disorders than others or be more likely to make you more sleepy.

Second generation (newer) antipsychoticsmain aspects:

These are sometimes referred to as “atypical”.

In general, they cause less severe neuromuscular side effects than first generation antipsychotics.

Some are even less likely to cause sexual side effects than first generation antipsychotics.