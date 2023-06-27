How is the process going? rejuvenation of the circulating car fleet in Italy? Let’s say that…it proceeds. But the rhythms are not at all tight. Witness the report with which ACI outlined the situation for last year: the numbers speak of as many as 3.7 million cars in circulation, therefore 9.3% of the total, registered before 1993therefore over 30 years of age, most of which are classified as Euro 0.

Campania bringing up the rope

Clearly, the distribution of older and polluting cars is not homogeneous throughout the national territory, but it does exist regional differences: in particular Campania with 17.6%, Calabria with 15.2% and Sicily with 13.5% are the “older” regions, while Valle D’Aosta with 2.3%, Trentino Alto Adige with 2.6% and Veneto with 5.8% are the “youngest”.

Too few green cars

A look also at the power supplies of the cars on the road, with green solutions struggling to catch on. From this point of view, ecological cars are growing, but to a really large extent contained: if we add the 2,900,799 to LPG, therefore 7.2% of the car fleet, the 971,583 to methane for a 2.4% share, the 1,556,620 hybrids which represent 3.9% and the 158,131 electric equal at 0.4%, overall, approximately 13.9% of the total is reached, against 12.4% in the previous year. At the regional level, the greenest are Marche and Emilia Romagna respectively with 23.7% and 23% share, while the least “green” are Sardinia with 4.7% and Calabria with 5.6%.

Electric focus

We close with a focus on the diffusion of electrically powered cars, therefore electric, petrol hybrids and diesel hybrids, which increase considerably in percentage terms, by 49%, although they maintain a small market share, at 4.3%. In this sense, the most exponential growth took the form of +158% in Valle D’Aosta and +72% in Trentino Alto Adige, both by virtue of the high percentage of cars registered for hire.