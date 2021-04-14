E.A 22-year-old intern falls in love with her very powerful, significantly older, unfortunately married boss, and a two-year secret liaison begins. Everything is exposed and becomes a scandal that he survives. She is publicly referred to as a whore, plays with suicidal thoughts and still does not find a real job. Another young woman was persuaded by her partner to engage in sexual acts in front of the camera when she was 19. A few years later, he publishes and markets amateur porn against their will, becoming the best-selling video of the year in the United States. She herself is publicly portrayed as a slut and a liar who wanted to use porn to boost her career. A pop star couple split up after being in love with them for four years; he turns her into a nasty bitch who has long since ceased to be a virgin and has cheated on him, sings about it and thus boosts his solo career. The tabloids take his side, but their credibility is denied and their career begins to crumble.

What reads like creepy dystopias are true stories – by Monica Lewinsky, Paris Hilton and Britney Spears from the late 1990s and early 2000s. From a time when the media stalking celebrities and public figures became gigantic business, from which a real culture of humiliation grew. Paparazzi, who fed the tabloids and the reputable newspapers like predators, preferred to hunt young women. We now speak of “slut shaming”, “consent”, online harassment (“online harassment”), “cyber bullying” or “revenge porn”. Many of the cases described here are discussed in English-speaking countries, to this day there are hardly any words in German for what happened to women. Some of them have not recovered from it to this day.