A.Even after New Year’s Eve, the old year makes headlines. Because now reliable figures are coming in about the economic upheavals of the pandemic. First, the statisticians turned their spotlights on an important trend break: for the first time in 14 years, the number of people in employment in Germany has fallen again.

The decline of a good percent may appear mild in view of the corona-related recession. The additional reference to demographics should give cause for thought, however: for some time now, statisticians and economists have drawn attention to the declining new generation of workers due to low birth rates and warned that immigration alone would not achieve compensation.

So far, the upswing and rising wages have helped to make better use of the available labor pool. Now that the particularly large number of baby boomers are retiring, it will be very difficult to close the gaps. But that is necessary if companies are to succeed in catching up after the pandemic and tire themselves into a stable upswing.

The grand coalition has shied away from an answer

It is no coincidence that the debate about a longer working life and postponing the start of retirement beyond 67 years broke out again at the beginning of the year. The demographic facts support corresponding demands of the new employer president Rainer Dulger or the “economic wise men” Monika Schnitzer.

Neither of them demand the impossible, but rather the timely solution of the question of how Germany intends to secure its economy and thus pensions and other social benefits despite the lack of young talent. Here – at least as part of a solution – a link between the regular start of retirement and increasing life expectancy is necessary. It seems negligent to just hope that better education will lead to more productivity and higher earnings for the remaining workforce.

The grand coalition has shied away from an answer and exacerbated the financial needs of the pension fund. Now there are incalculable corona costs. How high must the pressure in the boiler still rise before majorities can be found for a reform that takes the obvious into account?