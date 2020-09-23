Low salaries, overwork, lack of recognition… The coronavirus epidemic has shed light on the daily lives of nursing home staff. However, the problem is older, as evidenced by testimonials received as part of our #JobPriority campaign.

Nine dead. The deaths of residents sick with Covid-19 have followed one another since the beginning of the month, at the Gloriande nursing home, in Sévérac d’Aveyron. Distraught, the director of the establishment launched an SOS, Sunday, September 13, on BFMTV. “We are in dire need of caregivers. Today we have half of the nursing staff who are sick”, Florence Vajda-Léoni was moved, calling on volunteers to join her ranks, even temporarily.

She is not the only one to lack arms. As France goes through a rebound in the coronavirus epidemic, “in recent weeks we have seen sick leave and serial resignations in some establishments”, alarmed with Franceinfo Annabelle Vêques, director of the National Federation of associations of directors of establishments and services for the elderly (Fnadepa).

“The teams, exhausted by the first wave, are on leave, which reinforces the usual tensions to find staff”, adds Jean-Baptiste Rouffet, director of the nursing home “Les trois sources”, in Loperhet (Finistère). To strengthen his team, the latter has tried everything, from word of mouth to temporary employment agencies – a common practice in the sector, for quick replacements. In desperation, he finally wrote to France Télévisions, as part of the #PrioritéEmploi operation, to point out that he was looking for two nursing assistants on permanent contracts.

The coronavirus epidemic has highlighted the issue of under-staffing in nursing homes, rejoice the health professionals interviewed by franceinfo. But all agree that the problem is older. In 2015, nearly one in two private nursing homes (49%) declared recruitment difficulties, against more than one in three (38%) in the public, indicated June 2018 a study of the Drees, the statistical department of the Ministry of Health. One in ten establishments had a post of coordinating doctor (10%) or nursing assistant (9%) not filled for at least six months, according to the same study. And 4% of nursing homes offered at least one nursing position. Private nursing homes, those located in isolated towns or in Paris, and those with more than 60 places had the most difficulty in recruiting, noted the Drees.

This understaffing is all the more alarming as the average age and level of dependency of residents has increased over the years, the report said. In addition, the number of these establishments and therefore the need for personnel are set to increase with the aging of the population. The number of people with loss of autonomy could increase “from 1.387 million in 2020 to 1.479 million in 2025”, anticipate a report on the attractiveness of old age professions (PDF file) by former minister Myriam El Khomri, handed over in October 2019.

While more than 7% of the active French population is unemployed, how to explain that the nursing homes (and their counterpart in the inhabitant, the home helpers) struggle to attract candidates? “Old age and the end of life are scary, few people want to work with old age”, says Hella Kherief, caregiver and author of The Ehpad scandal (2019), in which she denounces the lack of resources and the mistreatment within these establishments.

Mostly, “the salary is extremely low compared to that of a nursing assistant in a hospital ward” (around the minimum wage, usually a few hundred euros less), and “the workload is excessive”, estimates the one who now works in an intensive care unit in a Marseille hospital. “You carry old people, who are often overweight, for 12 hours in a row. The pace is hellish, you are tired before you even start.”, details Hella Kherief. Proof : “the frequency and severity of work accidents and occupational diseases” in Ehpad “are practically three times those observed” for all trades, underlined in March 2019 a Dominique Libault report (PDF file), president of the High Council for the financing of social protection.

Every morning we say to ourselves, ‘I hope no one is going to be missing today.’Hella Kherief, caregiverto franceinfo

The nursing assistant also considers that the prospects for career development are too limited. “In Ehpad, there is no medical training for nursing assistants, unlike in the hospital, because we (…) does not have time to be interested in all that “, regrets the one who hopes to one day become a nurse.

“The lack of recognition is not only financial, it is also social and linked to the view that society has on old age, which is very devaluing”, also underlines Mélanie *, clinical psychologist. “When I say that I work in nursing homes, they answer me: ‘Oh well? It should not be interesting’, because we imagine that my patients are vegetables”, laments the one who decided, after the first wave of the epidemic, to leave the nursing homes, where she had been practicing for 14 years.

Finally, “the deterioration of working conditions for the professions of old age (…) can also be explained by organizational and management practices “ of certain executives, curls the Libault report. “The whip method can’t work: it’s so difficult jobs, you don’t come to get yelled at”, confirms Florian *, health manager of a public nursing home in the capital, who provides “never shout” on its employees and have never had “recruitment problem in 12 years”, thanks to word of mouth provided by its teams.

Faced with the lack of personnel during the epidemic, the directors of nursing home improvised: employees recalled on their days of rest, administrative staff taking charge of tasks in contact with residents … Some even called on volunteer job seekers , tell West France (subscribers article)… Professionals all salute the “solidarity” teams, to continue to serve residents in the best possible way in times of crisis, but are calling more than ever for lasting measures.

“It’s been years that we know that nursing homes have a problem of attractiveness and that we are promised the reform of old age. We are ten years behind!” laments Annabelle Vêques, while Fnadepa this winter launched a campaign to challenge the public authorities called “Stop blah, make our law”. Professionals, like the personalities commissioned by the government to work on the subject, are in tune. Among the measures requested: revalue salaries to attract more candidates, increase funding for nursing homes in order to create jobs, train more professionals, harmonize collective agreements in the sector, make training free, include teaching gerontology …

The government claims to have taken the necessary measures, with the appointment this summer of Brigitte Bourguignon as Minister Delegate in charge of Autonomy. The latter will launch in mid-October the “Laroque de l’Autonomie”, a consultation lasting several months with the actors of the sector, whose name refers to the resistant and senior official Pierre Laroque, considered as the “father” of Social Security . Many times postponed, the old age bill will be “adopted at first reading before summer 2021”, promises the entourage of the minister.

Among the avenues already considered: raising the rate of nursing staff in nursing homes from “25% to 30%” in the next few years, a “attractiveness plan” to change the image of professions linked to old age, via a major television communication campaign and partnerships with the National Education and Pôle Emploi, the installation in nursing homes of technological equipment (such as transfer rails) to limit the arduousness of the staff, more space left for work-study training… Regarding remuneration, Brigitte Bourguignon’s entourage evokes “an effort for the home staff “ and recalls that the Prime Minister has already announced, at the end of the Health Segur, the revaluation of salaries to the tune of 183 euros net per month for non-medical employees of nursing homes.

What to instill hope to the professionals questioned by franceinfo, who nevertheless wait to see what will contain the long awaited law. By then, they are counting on a positive effect of Covid-19. “The crisis has enhanced these professions”, underlines Maud Zaoui, interim human resources manager at Adecco Medical, one of the main employment agencies in the sector. “I hope that their image has evolved and will serve to arouse vocations.”

*The first name has been changed.