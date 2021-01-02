It’s been five years since the Coliseum had a duel transcendent in which the permanence was the claim (follow the game live on AS.com). Accustomed to heights, Getafe has been surprised by a bad start that brings them much closer to relegation than to European dreams. Even worse was the start of Valladolid, which begins to improve, but he is still in the queue weighed down by his lousy starting numbers. Today you can leave the relegation places and give the tackle to your rival.

The crash will be harsh, but in the family. Many Blanquivioletas had a relationship with Geta and its coach. Some will play and others will not, but El Yamiq was the desired one for Bordalás, who ruled out Bruno, Raúl Carnero and Guardiola before. Óscar Plano did perform well with him in Alcorcón. And the local tips made the military in Zorrilla. Mata is an idol there stillÜnal looks for his hole here as he looked for it there. Close friends or with open grudges, the fact is that three points are at stake, which remove headaches and avoid later upsets.

At Geta the owner of the goal has changed by surprise. And after the team of circumstances of Wanda, today the usual holder will be seen with the only loss of Cucho Hernández. The forward pair is the only unknown. Mata, Ángel and Ünal are fighting for two places. Valladolid arrives with sensitive absences, but in clear progression and with the satisfaction of having left his clean sheet on the last day after sixteen. They will try to exploit that new security in a Coliseum that revives past fears.