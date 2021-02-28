Last Wednesday was one month of the last match of Lucas Olaza with the Celta shirt. His last service as a celestial was in Balaídos against Eibar, being that day one of the most outstanding and even touching the goal. A couple of days later his controversy was confirmed departure to Valladolid. Now the charrúa returns to the shore of the Lagares, with his new team With the water up to the neck. After seven games without winning, adding only three of the last 21 points in play, the alarms sound getting stronger in Valladolid (follow the game live on AS.com).

The Celtic, for his part, he faces the duel from the tranquillity that gives him his position in the table and with the motivation of knowing that a victory against the pucelanos will mean half a stay. After Competition corrected Pizarro Gómez’s glaring mistake, Ruben White may be in the goal. Coudet also recovers their two golden lefties: Iago Aspas and Brais Méndez. The moañés will lead his team once again and the mosense will take the place of the sanctioned Nolito on the left wing. The rest of the team will not vary.

Sergio Gonzalez neither will it shake the pucelano tree much. A revolution is not expected, despite the results. The Catalan coach has been in the spotlight for most of the season, but Ronaldo does not seem willing to pull the trigger. You need to win in Vigo for silence those critical voices. Otherwise, your ears will ring like hell.

Coudet wishes the triumph to look up. Europe is still a taboo word for the coaching staff and the board of directors, although more and more are dare to pronounce it in the locker room. Beating Valladolid will mean a change of goal for them, in need of most exciting challenges after two seasons of authentic drama.