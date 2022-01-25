The writer Olavo de Carvalho, guru of Bolsonarism, died on the night of Monday, 24, at the age of 74, in a hospital in the Richmond region, in Virginia, United States. The announcement was made by Carvalho’s family on social media in the early hours of Tuesday, the 25th. The cause of death was not revealed, but the writer announced that he had been infected with the new coronavirus on the 16th.

Last year, Carvalho had several health problems, which led to a series of hospitalizations in São Paulo and in the United States, where he lived.

The writer is survived by his wife, Roxane, eight children and 18 grandchildren. “The family thanks all friends for the messages of solidarity and asks for prayers for the teacher’s soul”, says the publication.

