The team of writer Olavo de Carvalho, 74, announced on Saturday night, 15, that he was diagnosed with covid-19. The information was published on his official group on the social network Telegram, which has 68,000 subscribers.

“The teacher was diagnosed with covid and is already recovering. We hope that everything will return to normal soon.”

The message also announced the cancellation of classes from the course offered by the “bolsonarismo guru”.

Between July and August of last year, Carvalho was hospitalized three times at the Heart Institute of the Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, USP (InCor).

He has a heart disease and, during this period, he underwent several treatments, a bladder surgery and an emergency catheterization.

In April of the same year, the writer was hospitalized in the United States, where he has lived since 2005, to treat respiratory problems.

