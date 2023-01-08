The commentator sometimes has some bold statements, but now comes up with a tight plan.

Before you know it, the F1 is coming out of hibernation again. We are already looking forward to the winter tests for the 2023 season and the launch of the new cars. Are we all going to be Red Bull copies, or will there be variation. And what does Mercedes do with the concept ‘without sidepods’? Obstinately hold on and make it work, or just follow the competition? We’ll see it all in about a month.

Last year there was a lot to do about the budget cap, which was maintained for the first time. Especially because Max Verstappen’s team had crossed the line. Of course, with Max clinching the title in the narrowest possible way, it was easy to imagine that the extra cash had made just the slightest difference. At least that was certainly the opinion of some Mercedes enthusiasts.

In the end, Red Bull ‘only’ had to pay a fine and will be limited in the development of the car for next year. The $7 million fine, which falls outside the budget cap, does not hurt Red Bull. The developmental limitation depends on who you ask the bigger bump. Olaf Mol has calculated that it takes Red Bull 24 ‘wind tunnel moments’ (edit: @edge says this is incorrect). Those are tests of 15 minutes each.

However, Mol has a clear idea to make any fines more meaningful. What if fines benefit the teams at the tail of the grid that do comply with the rules? That way you also give them a competitive ‘advantage’. This way the field can come closer together.

In the NBA have a similar principle. There is a salary ceiling for the entire team. Teams that spend more pay the so-called luxury tax. This money will then benefit the teams that remain under the budget cap. Last year this pot of money was about 660 million dollars. With 30 teams you can therefore check that the limit of approximately 150 million (with all kinds of exceptions) is exceeded on average by 22 million…

Whether that is the foreland of Formula 1 remains to be seen. But this doesn’t seem like a bad plan to us…Let’s see what Haas F1 and Williams can do with that many million.

