From: Catherine Reikowski

Britta Ernst (SPD) surprisingly resigns as Brandenburg’s Minister of Education – now she’s getting a princely salary as compensation.

Update from April 18, 5 p.m: After her resignation as Brandenburg Minister of Education, Britta Ernst will receive a regular transitional allowance. In the next three months, Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s wife will initially receive her full salary of EUR 14,670, after which the monthly payment will be halved. In the first three months after her departure, the ex-minister will continue to receive her full salary. After that, the payments are halved to 7335 euros.

Again Business Insider reported, Ernst gets the transitional allowance for a full two years. The reason for this is her long tenure. The transitional allowance will be paid out until she has found a new job. So the chancellor’s wife gets up to 198,000 euros.

Update from April 17, 3:45 p.m.: Brandenburg’s Education Minister Britta Ernst (SPD) cited a lack of support as the reason for her resignation. The challenges for the Ministry of Education are very great, Ernst said on Monday in Potsdam. “In order to counter this, a great deal of unity is necessary.” In a written statement, she added: “This unity no longer exists.” made the right decisions to secure the lessons.”

Ernst had on Monday surprisingly asked to resign. In the SPD parliamentary group, but also in the Green group, there had been criticism of their plan to reallocate 200 permanent teaching positions to positions for administrative specialists and school social workers. This should reduce resources for remedial and all-day classes, for example. Ernst is the wife of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). Brandenburg’s Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD) thanked Ernst. “I regret this decision,” said Woidke.

First report from April 17, 12:30 p.m.: Potsdam – Brandenburg’s Education Minister Britta Ernst (SPD) resigns surprisingly. This was announced by a spokeswoman for the state government in Potsdam on Monday without giving reasons. Ernst is the wife of Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

According to media information, State Secretary Steffen Freiberg is to follow Ernst as Minister of Education. Ernst asked Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD) to resign without giving reasons.

Resignation of Britta Ernst (SPD) – media speculation about the reasons for the resignation

However, the background could have been a dispute about filling vacant teaching positions. The Mirror reports that “according to reports” there has recently been harsh criticism of Ernst’s policies from parents and teachers, and that she may have resigned for that reason. Loud Time Ernst wanted to fill vacancies with social workers, which would have eliminated additional funding opportunities in schools.

Woidke paid tribute to the minister’s work. Ernst carried out the office “in difficult times – I’m just thinking of the corona pandemic here – with foresight and a steady hand,” said Woidke. During her term of office, important milestones were also reached, such as a continuous improvement in the daycare staff ratio and the entry into the exemption from contributions.

Born in Hamburg, Britta Ernst has been Minister for Education, Youth and Sport in Brandenburg since 2017. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) recently chatted in an interview about the important role Ernst played in his life. “I think I would be a completely different person if I weren’t married to Britta Ernst,” he said. When asked by a moderator what kind of person he would be without Ernst, the Chancellor replied: “Neither you nor I want to know.” (kat with dpa/AFP)