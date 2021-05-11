SPD politician and candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz is ambitiously striving for the office of Federal Chancellor with a minimum wage of 12 euros. Poll results in the basement.

Hamburg – For the SPD, the rather poor poll numbers of 14 percent are a starting signal and an attempt with the election program to catch up with the polls "Future – Respect – Europe". The key point paper by SPD Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz and Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) should bring a so-called advance with a minimum wage increase. The SPD base would like to raise the minimum wage from currently 9.50 euros to 12 euros per hour by 2022. According to the chancellor candidate, this is a sign of respect.

The formulated key issues paper provides for a link to the law on the strengthening of collective bargaining autonomy with the wage level in Germany. Possible surcharges, such as night surcharge, dirt allowance or holiday surcharge, are therefore no longer allowed with the minimum wage will be charged. § 1a MiLoG is to be introduced for the implementation.

According to Scholz, the ambitious election program with the basic motto "Respect" puts the SPD somewhere between the Union and Alliance 90 / the Greens, which in the polls are well ahead of the SPD. At the moment the SPD is only two percentage points ahead of the FDP and is fighting for third place with it.