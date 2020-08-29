SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz has announced tax increases for higher earners from 2021 in the event of a government under his leadership. In view of the many tasks that the state now has to shoulder, “it must be clear that people who earn a few hundred thousand euros can make a higher contribution to the financing of the community in the future,” said Scholz of the Düsseldorf “Rheinische Post”.

“We need a tax system that is more performance-based,” said the finance minister. “Pragmatic policy does not mean that top earners are spared and therefore incur additional debts,” explained Scholz.

Scholz wants to comply with the debt brake again from 2022. “Of course, it must be our perspective that from 2022 we will again set up budgets that meet the constitutional requirements for normal times.”

Scholz justified the suspension of the debt brake in the coming year: “We must not destroy everything that we are now supporting with our stabilization program and the economic measures by suddenly stepping on the brakes. We need reserves of strength for longer. “

Scholz sees signs of economic recovery

Thanks to numerous government measures, there are signs that the economy is recovering. “We can now assume that our swift government action will result in better economic development than we had feared. There are many indications that we have succeeded in stabilizing the economy. “

SPD leader Norbert Walter-Borjans has meanwhile asked Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz to work closely together. “He has to reach the voters and at the same time take the party with him.

That can only succeed in an honest alliance with the party chairmen who have been elected by the members, ”he told the newspapers of the Funke media group. “We don’t need a candidate for Chancellor who says: Now I’ll explain to you what social democracy is. The party makes the program with the candidate. ”He has no doubt that it will succeed with Olaf Scholz.

The party chairmen ensured “the profile in the SPD was sharpened without GroKo scissors in mind – and Olaf Scholz brings his experience of reliable implementation into practical government action”.

Borjans also wants to speak to the FDP

Unlike the former candidate for Chancellor Peer Steinbrück, Scholz is deeply rooted in the SPD. “Unlike Peer Steinbrück – Olaf Scholz would definitely not do a cabaret program on the SPD.”

Walter-Borjans was open to exploratory talks with “all democratic competitors” after the next federal election. “Of course I would also talk to the left – knowing full well that there are positions there that would not fit into a common intersection.” He would also speak to the FDP.

However, the times when the FDP was a social liberal party are over. A grand coalition after the next federal election, on the other hand, is “not good for the SPD and not good for our country”. (dpa / AFP)