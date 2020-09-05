Olaf Scholz normally doesn’t miss any opportunity to argue about his beneficial political work in the past. Extensive, verbose, detailed. He then raves about himself and his ability to anticipate things that no one has seen before. Such descriptions, almost outbursts, stand in striking contrast to his otherwise usual appearances, in which he shows himself briefly, appears sober and speaks so quietly that the Chancellery is said to have installed a stronger microphone system in the cabinet room especially for him.

In the Finance Committee of the Bundestag, too, the members of parliament saw a minister with little taciturn. Obviously, memory gaps are aggravating. The story is uncomfortable for Olaf Scholz, it is about weird business of a private bank called MM Warburg, about dubious tax practices – and a quick and surprising decision by the tax authorities of the city-state.

You don’t have to be a psychologist to get rid of unpleasant memories. At the time when the matter took place, in 2016 and 2017, the Social Democrat was First Mayor of the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg and his successor Peter Tschentscher was still Senator for Finance. Today Scholz is not only Federal Minister of Finance, but for a few weeks now his party’s chancellor candidate for next year’s federal election – after his comrades brutally accused him last year by electing others to lead them: Saskia Esken, until then a member of parliament, who was commonly assigned to the back rows of the Bundestag, and Norbert Walter-Borjans, who was in political retirement at the time of the election.

As finance minister in Düsseldorf, he was particularly noticeable because he bought stolen data carriers in order to track down wealthy tax evaders. The duped Scholz withdrew briefly, apparently considered seriously whether he should throw everything – and carried on. The later crowning of the top candidate became his personal summer fairy tale.

Hidden meeting with banker?

With the transition to autumn, his outlook has again darkened considerably. First the Wirecard scandal escalates. At the beginning of this week, the Greens paved the way for a committee of inquiry to clarify how the gigantic accounting scandal could come about, why the auditors and the financial supervisory authority Bafin have not noticed anything for so long, although there have been ample indications of fraud at the company which even made it into the exclusive German stock market index.

The Ministry of Finance has the official and technical supervision of the Bafin. If the committee of inquiry summons and questions witnesses at some point during the year, it will always be about Scholz. Even if no direct omissions can be proven, the probing inquiries and the possible insights can throw a bad light on him. His own claim to always think two loops further than others could suffer – not a good perspective in the election year.

Nice for the bank – bad for the candidate for chancellor

But in the opinion of opposition politicians, the latest publications on the private bank MM Warburg have even more what it takes to harm Scholz. Firstly, this is due to the process itself or at least to what was last reported about it. And second, the way in which the SPD politician dealt with it when he was asked about it in the Bundestag. But one after the other.