High salary, company car, but no idea about fuel prices: Olaf Scholz (SPD) doesn’t know what a liter of gasoline costs. There has been a lot of dispute about it recently.

Berlin – In the dispute over higher gasoline prices, Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has revealed a large gap in knowledge. The Social Democrats’ candidate for chancellor was unable to answer the question of how expensive a piece of butter, a bread and a liter of gasoline is. “I’m not going to refuel myself,” Scholz admitted in an interview with the “Bild” newspaper. For safety reasons, he does not sit behind the wheel himself, but lets himself be driven in his service limousine.

For two weeks, a bitter dispute has been raging in Germany over the increase in fuel prices. The Greens want to increase the liter of gasoline by 16 cents by 2023. Scholz himself had warned against turning the fuel price screw any further. He had previously approved an increase in the federal cabinet. Nevertheless, he did not even want to get involved in an estimate in the Bild-Talk.

Instead, he asked for understanding. He has a decent income and is not one of those people who always has to look at prices, he said. Honest or Arrogant? You can read what his political opponents have to say about this in a detailed report by Kreiszeitung.de*. * Kreiszeitung.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.