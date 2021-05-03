Vaccinated people should get more freedom back in lockdown. Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) promised them that. A decision should be made by the end of the week.

Hamburg / Berlin – Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has now pushed ahead with a clear promise: So vaccinated and Covid-19 convalescents should be nationwide Relief in the strict corona lockdown* to get. This is right and important for the rights of the citizens, said the candidate for chancellor in the ARD program “Berlin direkt”. The Federal Cabinet will already be discussing a regulation on Wednesday, which could then be passed by the Bundestag and Bundesrat at the end of the week.

Scholz grabbed one with it nationwide discussion* on. According to this, vaccinated and convalescent people should be able to go to a hairdresser or go shopping in shops without a previous corona test. In many federal states there are already several initiatives on this because the pace of the federal government was too slow for them.

Hamburg is the only federal state left on the brakes. The Hanseatic city now has one of the lowest incidence values ​​and could soon anyway Decide to relax in lockdown. But Hamburg's First Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) continues to urgently warn against opening steps too early.