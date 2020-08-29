If the SPD appoints the chancellor after the federal election, Olaf Scholz plans to increase taxes for higher earners: “We need a tax system that is more performance-based.” One should not spare top earners and therefore incur additional debts.

Olaf Scholz is running for the SPD as a candidate for chancellor. In his political career there have been some setbacks that he had to cope with. See the stages of his career in a portrait.

S.PD Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz has announced tax increases for higher earners in the event of an election victory. “In view of the many tasks that the state is now shouldering, it must be clear that people who earn a few hundred thousand euros can make a higher contribution to the financing of the community in the future,” said Finance Minister Scholz the “Rheinische Post”. “We need a tax system that is more performance-based.” Pragmatic policy does not mean that top earners are spared and therefore incur additional debt.

Scholz wants to comply with the debt brake again from 2022. “Of course, it must be our perspective that from 2022 we will again set up budgets that meet the constitutional requirements for normal times.” Scholz justified the suspension of the debt brake in the coming year: “We are not allowed to do everything we do now with our stabilization program and the Support economic measures, destroy them again by suddenly stepping on the brakes. We need reserves of strength for longer. “

Thanks to numerous government measures, there are signs that the economy is recovering. “We can now assume that our swift government action will result in better economic development than we had feared. There are many indications that we have succeeded in stabilizing the economy. “

Walter-Borjans demands close cooperation from Scholz

SPD leader Norbert Walter-Borjans has called on Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz to work closely with him. “He has to reach the voters and at the same time take the party with him. That can only succeed in an honest alliance with the party chairmen who have been elected by the members, ”he told the newspapers of the Funke media group. “We don’t need a candidate for Chancellor who says: Now I’ll explain to you what social democracy is. The party makes the program with the candidate. ”He has no doubt that it will succeed with Olaf Scholz.

The party chairmen ensured “the profile in the SPD was sharpened without GroKo scissors in mind – and Olaf Scholz brings his experience of reliable implementation into practical government action”. Unlike the former candidate for Chancellor Peer Steinbrück, Scholz is deeply rooted in the SPD. “Unlike Peer Steinbrück – Olaf Scholz would definitely not do a cabaret program on the SPD.”

Walter-Borjans was open to exploratory talks with “all democratic competitors” after the next federal election. “Of course I would also talk to the left – knowing full well that there are positions there that would not fit into a common intersection.” He would also speak to the FDP. However, the times when the FDP was a social liberal party are over. A grand coalition after the next federal election, on the other hand, is “not good for the SPD and not good for our country”.