Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has announced strict controls at Germany’s borders in the future. “We want to limit irregular migration, I announced that. The numbers have to go down,” he told the “Saarbrücker Zeitung”. Scholz referred to controls that have been in place for some time at the borders with Switzerland, Austria, the Czech Republic and Poland, as well as the controls at the border with France that will be carried out during the Olympic Games. “In general, it is our intention to continue to strictly control the German borders,” he said.