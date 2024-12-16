12/16/2024



Updated at 4:49 p.m.























German Chancellor Olaf Scholz This Monday he lost the vote of confidence in Parliament and clears the way for early elections on February 23, aimed at getting Germany out of a political crisis triggered by the collapse of its coalition.

Parliament has thus accepted the Chancellor’s invitation to withdraw confidence in him and his Government in this vote, in which only 207 of the 733 deputies showed their support for Scholzwhile 394 rejected it.

“The motion has been approved”declared the president of Parliament, Baerbel Bas, after the vote.

Scholz’s three-party coalition collapsed last month after the Free Democrats left over a debt dispute. With this abandonment, the Social Democrats and the Greens were left without a parliamentary majority just when Germany faces a deepening economic crisis.









Under rules designed to prevent the instability that facilitated the rise of fascism in the 1930s, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier can only dissolve parliament and call elections if the chancellor calls and loses a vote of confidence.