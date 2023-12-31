Home page politics

From: Fabian Hartmann

Press Split

Chancellor Scholz visits those affected and helpers. He is expected in Verden, Lower Saxony, this morning.

Berlin/Hannover – Flooding continues to have parts of Germany firmly under control – especially in Lower Saxony the situation remains tense. Now Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to get his own impression of the situation on site, as the Picture reported on Saturday evening.

Floods in Germany: Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) travels to Lower Saxony

According to the information published on Saturday evening, it initially remained unclear which town Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) would travel to that was affected by the flood. “In the Chancellery they are preparing a helicopter flight to the flood areas very soon,” the report says.

The incumbent Chancellor Olaf Scholz © IMAGO/JONAS ROOSENS

On Sunday morning it became clear that Scholz would travel to the town of Verden an der Aller, not far from Bremen, reported n-tv based on information from the Lower Saxony State Chancellery. The Chancellor is expected there on Sunday morning together with Lower Saxony's Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) and State Interior Minister Daniela Behrens (SPD). Scholz wants to thank the helpers and show those affected by the flood that the government is not leaving them alone in this difficult situation.

The flood situation in Lower Saxony remains acute – water levels are only falling slightly

Particularly parts of Lower Saxony, but also North Rhine-Westphalia, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia are affected by the flood. After continuous rain for days, rivers overflowed their banks in many places. A storm surge warning was already in effect for the North and Baltic Sea coasts and areas near the Elbe in the days before Christmas. Thousands of emergency services are still constantly on the move in the flooded regions.

The situation remains particularly acute in Lower Saxony. While there were signs of a slight easing of the flood situation in some places, in the city Oldenburg preparing for a potential evacuation on Saturday. The city said the dikes are still under high pressure. Oldenburg's water levels, on the other hand, are only falling marginally, it said.

Nothing works anymore: floods in the Hanover region, Lauenstadt nearschulenburg © Rainer Droese/Imago

In the municipality of Winsen/Aller, evacuated residents returned to their homes several times, the Celle district said. The fire brigade brought the people back. Also in the municipality of Lilienthal not far from Bremen The evacuations are currently ongoing. A community spokeswoman said around 500 people were reported in the affected areas. However, it is not yet possible to predict when they will be able to return to their homes.

The weather in the coming days could influence the flood situation

In the south of Saxony-Anhalt, areas along the Helme River are particularly affected by flooding – even there the all-clear could not be declared on Saturday. On the state border with Thuringia, the rise of the Kelbra dam led to an increase in the outflow from it. However, as a result, the water level in the Helme River is now rising.

Floods in Northern Germany – The images of the extreme weather conditions View photo series

In the flood regions of North Rhine-Westphalia, emergency services were able to take a breather at the turn of the year. “Overall, the trend in water levels is declining,” explained a spokesman for the North Rhine-Westphalia Ministry of the Environment. But in North Rhine-Westphalia, as well as in other regions of Germany, there is a risk of new rain on Sunday and at the beginning of the week.

For Sunday, for example reports the German Weather Service (DWD), “in the west and northwest from midday onwards there will be changing clouds with showers”. The DWD reports “strong showers and squalls” for areas on the North Sea. It is feared that the Water levels could rise again as a result.