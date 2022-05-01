Home page politics

Of: Christian Deutschlaender

Olaf Scholz is not a friend of many words. The US magazine “Time” has now interviewed him and described him as “Sphinx-like” © picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

The magic of the beginning is fading: In surveys, Germans’ doubts about their new chancellor are growing. A world-famous magazine sums it up like this: Scholz is somehow Sphinx-like. And talk too little.

Berlin – Two hours is half an eternity for a chancellor in times of war, but Olaf Scholz took this time on Friday a week ago. In the Chancellery, on the top floor, he sat down with a journalist from the timemagazine together. To talk about himself, his style, his politics, and to draw something from the image that the world has of the new German head of government. The Scholz interview is at the heart of a page-long cover story. And, yes, it’s revealing, that exterior view.

Olaf Scholz is silent on German journalists – and speaks in the US magazine “Time”

Scholz tends to dodge German journalists’ questions. “I thank you for your question,” he then whispers and answers absolutely meaninglessly. With time but now he talks about his understanding of his office. “In his view, he has been mandated by the people to run the country as he sees fit – not as the polls say,” writes author Lisa Abend. She quotes the Chancellor: “If you are a good leader, you listen to the people. But you never think that the people want exactly what they demand.” It is the paraphrase of an old sentence by Franz Josef Strauss (truly not related to Scholz): “Look at the people’s mouths, but don’t talk according to their mouths.”

Chancellor in “Time” magazine: He never ensnares his voters with charm and words

The US magazine from New York – with a circulation of a good three million – describes Scholz’ style as reserved instead of emotional, methodical instead of spontaneous, and mostly resistant to pressure, even in the Ukraine crisis. He never ensnares his voters with charm and words or explains his actions in grand style. For “Scholzomat”, i.e. the mockery of his robotic way of speaking, searches time laboriously for a translation.

Olaf Scholz “must talk”: Chancellor’s portrait is critical

The chancellor’s portrait is critical, but not devastating. Close companions are allowed to say something. Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit describes Scholz as a politician who communicates according to two rules: “Never react hysterically and never be offended.” explain what is happening in Ukraine and what that means for Germany. “And okay, he’s a quiet guy,” she says of her coalition partner Scholz. “But he needs to talk.”

“Sphinx-like” and motionless: Olaf Scholz poses for the cover of a US magazine

The imagery fits this: Immobile, almost stiff, Scholz poses on the time-Photos. Once, when she was asked a question, she only got a “sphinx-like” thin smile, the author writes, it can’t be seen in any of the pictures. Scholz’ final words instead in the text with a view to Russia and Ukraine: “I’m sure people trust that we’ll do our job of thinking through all the difficult questions.”

Olaf Scholz slips on the political barometer: Corona, war and crises have left their mark

Do people see it that way too? At the same time as the text, new surveys will be published in Germany on Friday, according to which the debates about course and communication around Ukraine have left deep marks. In the ZDF political barometer, which is considered serious, Scholz slips. Only 49 percent attest him good work in the Ukraine crisis, 43 percent bad. In addition, according to the data, 51 percent still think that canceling the corona measures through the traffic light is wrong.

Scholz is a “hesitant communicator, not a hesitant leader”

On the +5/-5 scale, his rating drops from 1.8 to 1.1; the Green Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (1.4) passes, right in front eh Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens, 1.9). Scholz’ SPD falls to 25 percent in this survey, just ahead of the Union (23) and Greens (21); followed by FDP (9), AfD (11) and Linken (4).

The values ​​are not yet a catastrophe, but they are a sign to question perception. Scholz is a “hesitant communicator, not a hesitant leader,” judges that time-Magazine. But precisely in his decision-making “reserved to the point of opacity”.