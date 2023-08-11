SI’ve been working in the catering industry since 1977, and I’ve been self-employed for the past 20 years, says the woman from Eisenach. Actually, she has long since retired, but because it is not even 900 euros, she continues to work. “I have to keep working.” Her husband, who is sitting next to her, feels the same way, he continues to drive a taxi even as a pensioner, while others are resting on citizen income. She finds that unfair, the woman tells the Chancellor, who invited to a public dialogue in Erfurt’s Ega Park on Thursday evening. Olaf Scholz wants to offer such an event in every federal state, Thuringia is the ninth appointment since the traffic light coalition governed in Berlin.

Stephen Locke Correspondent for Saxony and Thuringia based in Dresden.

Of course, 90 minutes are not enough to give all 200 viewers who were drawn by lot a chance to ask questions, but in the end almost 20 people got rid of their concerns to Olaf Scholz. Above all, social issues predominate, and these are often isolated cases, some of which are extremely complex. A young woman is struggling with long-Covid and asks for support for medical research and cushioning of social hardship, another wants to know why children’s hospices are just not sufficiently supported, a man expresses no understanding that pensions have also been taxed in Germany for some time become.

The “big issues” are also discussed

As usual, Scholz answers soberly and often with detailed knowledge, but without great emotion. Long-Covid sufferers, for example, should be able to get medication before final approval, the federal government supports research, of course there is never enough money for everything, and he also thinks the pension taxation is a mistake. “It wouldn’t have been necessary,” says Scholz. But the Federal Constitutional Court ruled “surprisingly for us, unfortunately” that pensions are also taxable income. “And I always observe the decisions of the Federal Constitutional Court,” says the Chancellor.

Some of the questions, however, also show how demanding attitudes have grown. A man in his early 60s thinks it is unfair that his wife, who is already retired, has her supplement to the basic pension reduced because the tax office counts the husband’s income as well. Scholz also considers it “a mess” that the woman’s pension is so low because she had to work for an hourly wage of 5.40 euros. However, the fact that she and her husband have more income than hardship cases, for which these state supplements are intended, does not seem to make sense to the questioner.







Of course, the “big issues” are also discussed. One question is why the nuclear power plants were shut down while Germany imported electricity from France’s nuclear power plants. The mayor of a community in the Weimarer Land tries to explain to Scholz the growing gap between the “Berlin bubble” and the people in rural areas and asks how he intends to win back their trust. And finally, a woman wants to know “why Ms. Baerbock travels the world and throws out millions everywhere,” while in Germany there is a lack of money in so many places, such as among young people, in care and among pensioners.