IThe tractors are parked in rows in the parking lot in front of the new Deutsche Bahn repair facility. High-ranking visitors from Berlin are expected. The Brandenburg police kindly ask the demonstrating farmers and freight forwarders to hold their meeting down the street, in front of the pretty little Cottbus Spreewald station.

Jochen Buchsteiner Political correspondent for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in Berlin.

From here it's on to the political venue of the day, where Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be raving about Brandenburg's economic dynamics. The local farmers' association has set up a goulash cannon in front of the Spreewald train station and set up a small stage where a guild representative praises the good cooperation with the security forces. The approximately 300 demonstrators promptly applaud the police.