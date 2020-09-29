E.Actually, Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU) should only have spoken on Wednesday after Chancellor Angela Merkel’s (CDU) speech. But the chairman of the CDU and CSU parliamentary groups wanted to answer Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) right at the beginning of the debate about the next federal budget. It quickly became clear why: Instead of defending the joint budget of the grand coalition, Brinkhaus concentrated on attacks on the finance minister of his own government.

The draft budget for 2021 is “a good budget,” said Brinkhaus. When it comes to the question of how things will go from 2022 onwards, the Union and the SPD have “different views”. Tax increases for top earners, as Scholz recently announced in WELT AM SONNTAG, are exactly the wrong approach.

also read Criticism of the federal budget for 2021

“We are also talking about medium-sized entrepreneurs who then cannot invest the money in jobs,” he called to the government bank, where Scholz had taken his seat again after his speech. Partnerships would have to be relieved instead of additionally charged.

Scholz also used the word “protect” several times in his speech in connection with the role of the state, said Brinkhaus. That is also the wrong approach. The state cannot regulate everything, the Union trusts more in the strength of families, entrepreneurs and volunteers in the country. “A state can only be economically successful if it relies on innovation and creativity,” said Brinkhaus, calling for a “tolerant, liberal society”, an economy with “fewer bureaucrats and worries”.

It was up to FDP budget politician Otto Fricke to remind the Union parliamentary group leader that it was still the CDU and CSU financial plan that was being discussed. “You have gaps in your financial planning. You don’t know how to solve that either, ”said Fricke.

Problem of the 60 billion budget gap

In fact, the federal government not only wants to incur additional new debts of 96 billion euros in the federal budget in 2021, it also shows a gap of around 60 billion euros in its medium-term financial planning for the years 2022 to 2024. It will be the job of the next federal government to say how this should be filled – with whatever chancellor or finance minister.

The CDU and CSU have an idea of ​​how the budget holes caused by the Corona crisis can at least be reduced – even in the 2021 budget. “Of course there are reserves in this budget,” said Eckhardt Rehberg, head of the CDU / CSU Bundestag parliamentary group, during his speech. In order to raise this, one would have to tap the ministers harder on the fingers.

Above all, he is keeping an eye on the many billions of euros that were allocated to the ministries in the past for certain projects, but have not yet been spent. These include, for example, 1.2 billion euros for benefits for integration into work, as the title is called, in the individual plan of Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD).

Problem of the swelling “ghost billions”

Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) has so far unused 115 million euros for the water and shipping administration and 110 million euros for the German Weather Service. This is called spending leftovers in the language of the housekeepers. They only appear as memo items, as they are already scheduled. One could also speak of “ghost billions”.

In the past few years the budgeted but practically unused funds continued to grow. Since 2016 alone, the remaining spending has more than doubled from just under ten billion euros to 22 billion euros. At the top are the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of the Interior, each with around five billion euros, which were pushed back into 2020.

Source: WORLD infographic

How much will be left this year cannot yet be forecast. However, it is generally expected that the sum will increase significantly. If Rehberg and Fricke have their way, the time has come during the crisis to check every title in the household to see whether the expenditure is really necessary in the amount once assumed. “There is no expenditure in the budget that is significantly reduced, no subsidy,” opposition politician Fricke accused the government.

The problem of such a review became clear during the debate in Parliament. Left MP Klaus Ernst asked Fricke whether he wanted to save Germany to pieces during the crisis. The addressee asked Ernst back whether the Left thought all the issues before the crisis were correct. It is not about saving, it is about reasonable budgeting. Nevertheless, no politician wants to expose himself to the accusation of broken savings in the federal election campaign.

also read

This also applies to finance minister and SPD chancellor candidate Scholz. He had previously defended the high level of new debt in the Corona crisis. The “huge sums” are necessary to ensure the future viability of the country. The aid measures to support the economy are unlikely to end abruptly. That is why he wants an exception to the constitutionally anchored debt brake in 2021.

Left parliamentary group vice Gesine Lötzsch accused Scholz of presenting an “election campaign budget”. The main question is: “Who should pay the bill?” In the end, there are only two options – “drastic cuts” in social benefits or higher taxes. The government had to say which of these routes it would choose. Like the Green budget expert Sven-Christian Kindler, she spoke out in favor of reforming the debt brake in favor of state investments.

also read Billion support due to Corona

Left and Greens were also united in their demand for a higher tax for the rich: “We want strong shoulders to carry more,” said Kindler. He also criticized the government’s previous crisis management. It is “crazy to see who everything falls through the grid in the aid measures”. Kindler named solo self-employed persons and recipients of unemployment benefit II as examples.

AfD budget expert Peter Boehringer said that the current economic crisis was not caused by the new type of corona virus, but by the “state overreaction” to it. “We are not dealing with Ebola or the plague.” Boehringer therefore demanded an immediate exit “from the now insane corona lockdown measures”. Scholz should withdraw the budget. Union faction leader Brinkhaus did not go that far.