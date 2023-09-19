Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

Ironically, at the height of the asylum crisis, Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) is calling for refugees to have the right to vote. It is becoming more and more of a burden for the Chancellor. A comment by Georg Anastasiadis.

Only she can be so unmoved SPD Governing bypasses the people: At the height of the second migration crisis, Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser goes into the Hesse election campaign demanding the right to vote for refugees. According to Faeser’s wishes, anyone who has lived in Germany for at least six months and has a permanent residence permit should be allowed to have a say in local decisions, regardless of their citizenship. For the traffic light minister, who citizens actually expect to limit immigration and reduce welcome incentives, this is a complete miss in the topic. One that – after the failure of (self-)Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht in the area of ​​external security – once again raises fundamental doubts about the SPD’s ability to govern. The way in which asylum policy is dealt with, which is currently the most important field of action in German politics alongside the Ukraine war, determines who citizens are more likely to trust to solve the country’s problems. The established parties. Or the right-wing populists.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD, l) is becoming more and more of a burden for the Chancellor. A comment by Georg Anastasiadis. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Right to vote for refugees: Faeser is becoming more and more of a burden for Scholz

One would have expected the Federal Minister of the Interior to initiate completely different debates after the renewed violence committed by Eritreans, this time in Stuttgart. For example, about the due deportation of the violent criminals who took out their anger on German police officers. But other than a sharp “condemnation” of the thugs, Faeser has little to think of. Security is clearly not in good hands with her. Not in Stuttgart, not at the smuggling border with Poland and the Czech Republic and not even in the defense of civil service law against political arbitrariness as in the affair surrounding the head of the Federal Office for Information Security, Jörg Schönbohm, who was fired by Faeser.

But ultimately it is not an overwhelmed minister who is responsible for the erosion of trust in democracy. But it is the Chancellor who allows them to do so. Since the election, approval for his SPD, which has been sleepwalking through the changing times, has fallen from 26 to 16 percent. What else has to happen for Olaf Scholz to finally wake up?

