The election campaign for the candidacy for chancellor is in full swing. The Greens in the polls, the CDU crashes – and the SPD top candidate? Is confident of victory.

Berlin – SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz sees every chance for the SPD in the race for the federal election despite relatively low polls for his party. “There has been movement in the polls and this movement is good for us,” said the Vice Chancellor on Sunday at the digital state representative assembly of the SPD Brandenburg.

“In fact, what was speculated a year ago about the possible outcome of the Bundestag election was over, namely that (…) there would be a result of well over 30 percent for the Union parties.” Scholz said: “The elections are therefore open.”

In surveys nationwide, the SPD is currently around 15 percent. Lousy polls *. Most recently, the Greens were sometimes well ahead of the Union. Scholz stood for election as the top candidate of the SPD Brandenburg for the federal election at the meeting, which was largely held digitally. In the constituency of Potsdam there will be a duel between the SPD and Greens chancellor candidates for a direct mandate on September 26th: Scholz will take on Green leader Annalena Baerbock. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.