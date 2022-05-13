Home page World

Of: Kim Hornickel

Split

Chancellor Olaf Scholz is on the phone with Russia’s President Putin. The Chancellor also draws attention to an impending food crisis.

Berlin – In a phone call between Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Russia’s President Wladimir Putinon Friday (May 13), the Chancellor again called for an end to hostilities in the Ukraine. According to Scholz, he also made it clear that “there must be a ceasefire in Ukraine as soon as possible,” Scholz wrote on Twitter after the call.

He also put Putin “on responsibility of Russia for the global food situation,” Scholz continued. The Chancellor also countered the Russian President’s claim that “Nazis” ruled Ukraine. This “is wrong,” emphasized Scholz.

Ukraine conflict: Russia’s President Putin defends “fight against Nazis”

The conversation lasted 75 minutes, according to government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. Scholz only spoke to Ukrainian President Selenskyj on Wednesday. Scholz has now again called for an end to the war in Ukraine to President Putin. “In view of the seriousness of the military situation, the Federal Chancellor has urged that there be a ceasefire, an improvement in the humanitarian situation and progress in the search for a diplomatic solution to the conflict as soon as possible,” Hebestreit said.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz is not letting the talks with Moscow break off – the Chancellor, however, rejects the “Nazi” claims of the President. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Scholz also spoke the tense food situation at. Because at the moment there is a lack of large quantities of wheat on the world market, which cannot be exported from Ukraine because of the Russian attacks and blockades.

The Kremlin said that Putin had confirmed his thesis that Russia would oppose “Nazi ideology” in Ukraine and that the country had to be “demilitarized”. In addition, Putin claimed the information Moscow according to which Ukraine would “block” peace efforts and use “terrorist methods”.

Talks with Putin: Chancellor Scholz declares a rejection of “standstill peace”.

Hebestreit had previously conceded in Berlin that one should “not attach too much hope” to the exchange with Putin. Nevertheless, it makes sense to explore whether “it makes sense to keep talking” in order “to bring this terrible war to an end”. One should “leave no initiative unturned”.

Scholz had previously announced his telephone call to Putin in the Bundestag’s Defense Committee. According to the participants in the meeting, the Federal Chancellor stated “that the goal must be to restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine” and that a “standstill peace” is not possible. The Russian army must also leave all areas and must not declare them occupied. (kh/afp)