An last Sunday the Chancellor gave a May Day speech in Düsseldorf, during which he was booed and insulted by the audience because of his Ukraine policy. Then the frustration shot out of Olaf Scholz so violently that his right index finger could no longer keep still and darted forward like an arrow: a rare picture of an increased pulse, so rare that it was immediately processed into a GIF on social media. Because apparently there are quite a few people who up until then could not have imagined that the chancellor had a pulse.

Tobias Ruether Editor in the feuilleton of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper in Berlin.

Scholz himself made sure that this impression was created. So often in his statements there is talk of “tables”, tables at which one has sat down, is sitting or intends to sit down in order to decide something, but of course not without having “thoroughly” prepared beforehand – that’s okay At Christmas BR-Magazine was able to cut a single long clip from it.