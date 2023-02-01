Home page politics

From: Marc Beyer

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is standing in front of the turbine being serviced in Canada for the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline. (Archive image) © Bernd Thissen/dpa

As late as the summer, the whole country was staring at a gas turbine on which the future of Russian supplies supposedly depended. Though she hasn’t been moved since then, she’s no longer a fuss.

MUNICH – For an object of this size, the gas turbine that half of Germany was looking at for a few weeks of summer is surprisingly invisible. She has almost completely disappeared from the public eye, although her whereabouts are anything but secret. “It’s still in Mülheim,” says a spokeswoman for Siemens Energy. On the company’s factory premises in the Ruhr area, where Olaf Scholz paid a well-received visit to the Trumm at the beginning of August.

Ukraine-News: Scholz and the gas turbine – the debate ended abruptly with an explosion

The message that was conveyed on all channels at the time was: From our side, there is nothing to be said against restarting the gas supplies reduced by the Russian side. The turbine, the maintenance of which allegedly prevented the agreed transports, only had to be installed.

To date, this has not happened. For a while, the Gazprom group argued with missing documents, then it allegedly got stuck with other turbines before the explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea abruptly ended the debate about Russian supplies.

Russia and the narrative of the broken gas turbine – the perfidious game of the Kremlin

Today, the colossal spare part looks like a relic from a time when unrestricted gas imports still seemed conceivable, at least in theory, despite the war of aggression against Ukraine. But that was just an illusion even then. In truth, during those summer weeks, she was just a prop in a Russian sleaze with the sole purpose of starving the West of energy.

It has long been obvious that the calculation did not work out. Germany now gets its gas mainly from Norway or the Netherlands, partly from Qatar. A liquid gas infrastructure has been built from scratch and the storage facilities are well stocked. Russia, on the other hand, can hardly get rid of its goods and has to sell it as a success story that so much cheap energy can be made available to the domestic market. In fact, that has mostly to do with exports to the West falling nearly 80 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2022. The West has made itself independent of Moscow.

Gas deliveries via Nord Stream 2 – Germany no longer has to trust Russia

The fact that Russia can no longer exert any power on this issue – and is aware of it – was made clear at the end of December. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Nowak indicated that his country could resume deliveries to the West via the Yamal pipeline, which runs through Poland. In the spring, the Kremlin discontinued this in response to Warsaw’s refusal to pay in rubles in the future. Under the impression of collapsed export figures, Nowak now says that the European market remains “relevant”.

The Federal Ministry of Economics reacts coolly. At the request of our newspaper, a spokeswoman referred to the situation in the summer when Moscow – keyword turbine – reduced deliveries to Germany to 40 and at times even 20 percent of the promised quantity. “Here, too, deliveries could have been made via Yamal, but that didn’t happen.” There are good reasons not to trust the Russians anymore. You don’t have to anymore.

Russian gas deliveries to Germany: Gazprom is silent on the future of the Nord Stream pipelines

Even the question of how to proceed with the two Nord Stream pipelines is no longer relevant for German energy supply. Much has been unclear since the explosions in September, both those responsible for the act of sabotage and the future of the tubes. At the end of November, Nord Stream AG only announced that Pipeline 1 would remain out of service at least until April. Since then there has been calm.

Both Nord Stream and Gazprom are leaving questions about the pipeline and a possible resumption of gas supplies unanswered. But basically that is also a statement. There is simply nothing left to announce from the Russian side. (Marc Beyer)