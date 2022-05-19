The German chancellor expressed that there is no possibility of accelerating the Ukrainian admission process to the community club despite its complex situation due to the war. From kyiv they denounced that they receive “second line” treatment. While the reopening of embassies in the country’s capital continues; while the Russian soldier tried for war crimes admitted his responsibility and asked for forgiveness, and there are already more than a thousand soldiers surrendered in Azvostal.

The war in Ukraine continues its course with no end soon after Ukraine and Russia broke off negotiations. Although Moscow said it was open to taking them back, from kyiv they want the invading troops to leave the country.

However, that is not the only diplomatic dispute that remains open these days. With the controversies that aroused the requests for admission of Finland and Sweden to NATO, today the controversy regarding Ukraine’s application for accession to the European Union intensified after the German leader, Olaf Scholz, dismissed the possibility of accelerating extraordinary process.

The words of the Teutonic foreign minister did not go down well in kyiv and the Ukrainian foreign minister denounced second-hand deals by some European countries. On the other hand, the Russian sergeant tried for war crimes apologized after admitting his guilt; and he continues the evacuation of soldiers from Azovstal, in Mariupol.

These are the most important news of the war in Ukraine this Thursday, May 19:

7:20 (BOG) Switzerland and 40 other countries reopen embassies in kyiv

The Swiss announced the reopening of their diplomatic office in the Ukrainian capital, which had been closed since the outbreak of the war on February 28. The decision was made after considering “guaranteed” the security of the country’s main city.

Five diplomats, including Ambassador Claude Wild, will return to the facilities and all staff will keep their jobs, said President and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

Bern joins the gradual restitution of the embassies that is taking place in these weeks. This Thursday approximately 40 countries will return to their operations in Ukraine.

6:55 (BOG) The Ukrainian Foreign Minister denounced “a second rate treatment” of some European countries

Dmytro Kuleba said that kyiv receives “second treatment” from “certain European capitals” regarding the country’s candidacy to join the European Union.

Through his Twitter account, he stated that “the strategic ambiguity about Ukraine’s European perspective practiced by some EU capitals in recent years has failed and must end.”

Strategic ambiguity on Ukraine’s European perspective practiced by some EU capitals in the past years has failed and must end. It only emboldened Putin. We do not need surrogates for EU candidate status that show second-class treatment of Ukraine and hurt feelings of Ukrainians. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) May 19, 2022



This happens on the same Thursday that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was against giving Ukraine “a shortcut” in its process of admission to the community club.

6:17 (BOG) Olaf Scholz defended that there are no “shortcuts” to add Ukraine to the European Union

The German chancellor urged the other community partners to start the process to form the solidarity fund for the reconstruction of the Eastern European country. “This way we will help the Ukrainians to repair the destruction left by the war,” he remarked.

This will also be a show of support while the process of entering the EU continues, which, he stressed, will not have “shortcuts.” He called it “a question of justice” towards the six Western Balkan countries that are still in limbo for a long time.

Meanwhile, he quoted the words of the French president, Emmanuel Macron, who had asserted that “the accession process is not a matter of a few months or a few years.”

5:51 (BOG) Russia claims 1,730 soldiers have already surrendered in Azovstal

This Thursday another 771 members of the resistance that was mounted in the Mariúpol steelworks left the metallurgical complex and there are already 1,730, all from the Azov Battalion, who have laid down their weapons, as reported by the Russian Defense Ministry, including 80 wounded.

“All those who need hospital treatment are assisted in medical institutions,” spokesman Igor Konashenkov stressed in his morning report. The lacerated are being treated in institutions in the town of Novoazovsk, within the self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk.









Meanwhile, Moscow did not clarify how many soldiers remain entrenched in the steelworks in this “surrender” process. kyiv, which did not continue to update operations, says they are “evacuations.”

The Ukrainian plan is to try to establish negotiations to exchange Ukrainian prisoners for captured Russian soldiers, something that has not yet received a response from Russia. This possibility is not to the liking of a large part of the Russian Parliament and the Donbass separatists.

5:30 (BOG) Russian soldier tried for war crimes asked for “forgiveness”

Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old Russian sergeant, apologized Thursday in a kyiv court after describing how he murdered a civilian, an act for which he is being tried. “I know he won’t be able to forgive me, but I apologize anyway,” he told the wife of the slain 62-year-old man.

He stated that he was shot when he and other comrades were withdrawing from northwestern Ukraine to join other units in Russia. “On the way, as we were driving, we saw a man. He was on the phone and said he would hand us over,” he recounted.

From a hijacked car, another Russian soldier inside the vehicle ordered him to fire. “He told me if he didn’t it could be dangerous. I shot him at close range and killed him,” he confessed.

Shishimarin could face 15 to 20 years in prison or life in prison if convicted of war crimes and premeditated murder.

With EFE, Reuters and AFP