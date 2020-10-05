new Delhi: Transport for London (TFL) refused to grant a new operating license to Ola, a taxi services company. This decision was taken in view of the risk to public safety after many flaws in the functioning of the company. However, the company has said that it will challenge this decision.

London transport regulator TFL has said in a statement that it has refused to provide private taxi services to Ola in London. The company has not been found suitable for this. There are many deficiencies in the functioning of the company, which can put public safety at risk.

Ola started operations in the UK capital London in February this year. He has 21 days to challenge the TFL’s decision. The company can continue operating until the appeals process is decided. In a statement issued by Ola UK managing director Mark Rosendal said that “the company has been working with TFL during its review, all the issues raised were addressed in an open and transparent manner”.

He said that Ola would take advantage of the opportunity to challenge this decision and in doing so, it assured its customers and drivers that the company would continue to function normally and provide safe and reliable transport facilities in London.

