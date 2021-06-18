Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

The Egyptian actress, Ola Ghanem, appeared to her audience after a four-year absence from the artwork, and she joked with the audience of social networking sites in the first appearance after the disappearance.

She said, “My grocery is 4 years away from my country and I came back to straighten my hair.”

The truth of the photo is due to her celebration of the wedding of her daughter Camelia Al-Dafrawi to Abdel Rahman Ali Ragab, and after the Egyptian artist published pictures of the bride from the first preparations before the ceremony, the audience was surprised after seeing Ola Ghanem, the mother of a young girl who is about to marry, after they accompanied her on her artistic journey and thought that she was still A young woman.

The comments of the pioneers of social networking sites continued about the passing of the years so quickly, and some of them insisted on seeing Ola in the image of the young girl and not the mother of two girls who are about to get married, one of whom is over twenty years old and is preparing for her wedding.

Ghanem got married and had two daughters, who are now young, and she left Egypt in 2017 to live with them in the United States of America, after she presented her latest film work, The Hotel 4 years ago, with artist Mohamed Najati and artist Ahmed Badir.

The artist’s audience wondered about her plans to return to cinematic and dramatic works, especially as she was a permanent guest overlooking them in the blessed month of Ramadan, and they asked her another question about the timing of her return to art, especially since she did not officially announce her retirement from art, is she a retired artist or is she still waiting for the appropriate work?