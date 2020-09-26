The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is not only investigating the Bollywood Drugs Angle in Bollywood. Some important information has also come to the hands of Mumbai Crime Branch. DCP Akbar Pathan said that we have arrested 40-year-old Usman Sheikh in this regard. A mobile phone is attached to him, which is expected to bring out many secrets.Usman Sheikh told senior inspectors Nandkumar Gopale and Sanjeev Gawade that he used to deliver the drugs to people who were struggling in the world of modeling and TV serials. But sources associated with the investigation team say that some such film words have been found written in WhatsApp chatting on his mobile, from which the links seem to be related to Bollywood too. Bandra Crime Branch is studying the complete CDR and WhatsApp chatting of its mobile.

Usman Sheikh looks like a hero. He has his own car. According to him, he used to take passengers of Ola Company and also used to take people from there. When he had to deliver drugs to someone, he would not seat anyone in his car. Since he used to be alone in his car, his car was never checked in the blockade. He also used to deliver drugs by auto several times. At that time he wore the dress of the Jomato Company. Because of this also the police did not check it. The Mumbai Crime Branch says that Ola and Zomato Company have nothing to do with Osman’s crime.

Usman Sheikh said that after the arrest of Riya Chakraborty in drugs and several drug peddlers, the sale of drugs in Mumbai is very tight. In such a situation, he gave the price of drugs and tripled many times, because he knows that those who are addicts of drugs will take drugs at any cost.

Senior Inspector Nandkumar Gopale says that we have read many such WhatsApp in Osman’s mobile, where customers are demanding drugs in a manner to make him beg.