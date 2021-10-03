A few hours before the derby between ASSE and OL, it is far from being a shock that will oppose the two neighboring formations.

The Greens are last in Ligue 1 while the Gones will simply try to pick up on European places. Even on the move, the Rhone residents are the big favorites of this derby, as ASSE cannot win a single match this season. Especially since the Lyonnais are gaining momentum, like their solid European performance this week. But all certainties can crumble in such a match, and this is the message that Nicolas Puydebois wanted to convey. The former OL goalkeeper, now a consultant, recalls that the grain of madness can change everything. Nevertheless, if the players of Peter Bosz keep their mastery of the past few weeks, Lyon can and must win.

” The favorite OL? It will depend on the ingredients that OL will use to put the Stéphanois in difficulty. We know that in a derby, there are other virtues, other values ​​that come into play, such as fighting spirit and winning duels. Playing football is good, but in a derby you have to do a lot more. Indeed, if OL are in the same arrangements as on their last outings while adding combativeness and solidarity, it should be able to do so. », Delivered the speaker of the Olympic and Lyonnais site. A trend recognized before this match, including in Saint-Etienne, where we hope that the local players will change their face to go for a first victory.