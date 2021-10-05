Zapping Goal! Football club FC Barcelona: Ronald Koeman’s unwanted list

According to information from Catalan media Sport, FC Barcelona is pressuring Samuel Umtiti, who does not fit into Ronald Koeman’s plans, to leave the Blaugrana club during the winter transfer window.

A news that angered the French central defender, who made it known in the story of his Instagram account. “The more you respect people, the more they disrespect you. Nobody knows, but everyone allows themselves to speak,” said Samuel Umtiti, whose name had been mentioned on the side of Olympique Lyonnais, Olympique de Marseille and Stade Rennais this summer.

👀 Samuel Umtiti, in su cuenta from instagram 👉 “Cuanto más respetas a la gente, más te faltan al respeto” 👉 “La gente no sabe pero todo el mundo se permite hablar” 🎙️ Informa @santiovalle pic.twitter.com/gMLbzG743O – Carrusel Deportivo (@carrusel) October 5, 2021