Very close to joining Olympique Lyonnais this summer after reaching an agreement with the club, André Onana, who was the priority of Peter Bosz, finally made the decision to go to the end of his contract with Ajax Amsterdam, who runs until next June.

According to information from Sky Sports journalist Matteo Moretto, FC Barcelona would have recently contacted the Cameroonian goalkeeper, who passed through the Masia between 2010 and 2015, to convince him to return to Catalonia. But Barça seems to be left behind by Inter Milan, who have already reached a contractual agreement with André Onana, according to information from Gazzetta dello Sport.

