On Sunday, OL supporters experienced a frustrating derby with a draw against ASSE despite a very clear domination in the first half.

The play deployed by Peter Bosz’s men in the first half was of very high quality and with more precision, Lyon would certainly have led by two or three goals. OL ultimately failed to make the break after Houssem Aouar’s goal and were joined in added time. In the podcast “After Lyon” on RMC, Jonathan MacHardy returned pell-mell on this meeting. In the department of disappointments, he underlines the lack of lucidity of Anthony Lopes, excluded in a stupid way in his eyes. The defense must also progress according to the consultant of the After Foot, who on the other hand welcomes the obvious progress of Bruno Guimaraes. In difficulty last season with Rudi Garcia, who preferred Thiago Mendes in this role of sentinel, the Brazilian international finds his best level under the leadership of Peter Bosz. And given his talent, this is necessarily very good news for Les Gones.

MacHardy salutes Peter Bosz’s work

“It’s not a dirty face but a goalkeeper of this experience and of this level must better manage his end of the match against Saint-Etienne. Overall, Peter Bosz will have to further improve his defensive animation, especially at the side. But if we take OL since the start of the season, there has still been a lot of progress. I also want to underline the very good match of Bruno Guimaraes that we are in the process of finding. I think the coach has a lot to do with it, he who struggled a lot last season ” said Jonathan MacHardy, who is delighted with the progress of Olympique Lyonnais with their new coach Peter Bosz. And who is now awaiting confirmation, which will be expected after the international break with a shock against AS Monaco at Groupama Stadium.