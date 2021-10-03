Saint-Etienne and Lyon face off this Sunday evening for the hottest derby in France (8:45 p.m.). Here is the composition of OL.

It is in an electric atmosphere that Saint-Etienne and Lyon will face each other this Sunday evening, at the end of the 9th day of Ligue 1. For this derby, the Rhone club must still do without several notable elements like the two before- Moussa Dembélé and Islam Slimani centers, both injured.

Fake number 9 packet

Despite these packages, Peter Bosz is still spoiled for choice in all lines. The attack is made up of Paqueta, Toko-Ekambi, Shaqiri and Aouar, while the Caqueret-Guimaraes tandem holds the road in the midfield. Boateng and Diomandé are partners in central defense, with Dubois and Henrique on the sides. Anthony Lopes will hold his place in goal.

Lyon’s compo : Lopes – Dubois, Boateng, Diomandé, Henrique – Caqueret, Guimaraes – Shaqiri, Aouar, Toko-Ekambi – Paqueta.