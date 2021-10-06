The German defender of Olympique Lyonnais had been pushed into international retirement by Joachim Löw, but his successor phoned the OL player to talk about a return.

Two years ago, then at the helm of the German football team, Joachim Low marked the end of an era for some of the stars of the Mannsachft, including Jérôme Boateng. ” 2019 is the year of a new start for the German national football team. Jérôme Boateng, Mats Hummels and Thomas Muller will no longer be part of the national team. I thank Mats, Jérôme and Thomas for all these extraordinary years of success that we have spent together. “, Had launched the German coach. Words that had earned him strong criticism from Bayern Munich, even if the results of the German team at the World Cup in Russia pleaded in favor of Low. Since then, Jérôme Boateng has therefore remained at 76 selections, and seemed to have to combine his international career with the past. At least that’s what one could believe until the revelations on Wednesday of the powerful German daily Bild. Indeed, the new defender of Olympique Lyonnais, left free by Bayern Munich, could make an incredible return to the German team.

Jérôme Boateng in the German team thanks to Lyon

Bild affirms that the new German coach, Hansi Flick, who took over from Joachim Low on August 1, recently contacted Jérôme Boateng in order to consider a possible return to the German team. Obviously, Flick saw that the 33-year-old had settled down well at Olympique Lyonnais, and that he probably deserved to come back with the Mannschaft. Nothing has filtered out of the German coach’s discussion with the OL player, but the media from across the Rhine is convinced that Boateng can make his return on the occasion of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. When he was appointed, Hansi Flick made it clear that he was not closing the door on anyone, and especially not on experienced players.