Zapping Goal! Football club OL: Peter Bosz, new coach of Gones

Jean-Michel Aulas did not fail to point out: it was on a last minute penalty, very controversial, that OL lost yesterday on the lawn of PSG (1-2), despite the opening Lucas Paqueta’s score and a quality service.

But another mishap occurred after the meeting for the Olympian delegation. Indeed, as after his last matches against Strasbourg and Glasgow, against Rangers, the Lyon players were invited to submit to a new anti-doping control last night. Their 3rd in 3 matches, while Peter Bosz was already complaining about the pace of the calendar. Les Gones therefore had to return to Lyon later than expected. Not really ideal when the arrival of Troyes is already looming on Wednesday evening at Groupama Stadium …

After #PSGOL : A great collective performance to remember! https://t.co/myMFU9e2u0 – Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) September 20, 2021