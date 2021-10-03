OL’s Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes opened up about his departure rumors.

This is not the first time that he has asked questions about his future. Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Bruno Guimarães has repeatedly flaunted his Premier League dreams to the nose and beard of Lyon supporters. The star auriverde this time intervened in the columns of the newspaper The team to clarify his wishes concerning his future. A future that he now combines with the Lyon club.

“OL not a springboard”, for Guimaraes

“OL, a springboard? No it’s a house, hit the Brazilian in the pages of the newspaper. I have already said that I dream of playing in the Premier League, but now is not the time. I feel at home in Lyon, I speak French… We can stay here for a long time, we just need to play in the Champions League to be in Seleção. And then we want to win trophies too, I hope to win some with OL, ”added the player. Something to reassure the supporters for a little while …